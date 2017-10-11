Rainbow Brite - 'The Complete Series' of the 1984 Show is Now Available!

2-DVD sets with all 13 episodes are in stock at Hallmark's online store Posted by David Lambert

11/10/2017

Rainbow Brite is a little girl with a big idea: spread happiness and color throughout Rainbow Land. Her friendly spirit never fades even when confronted with Murky Dismal and his buddy Lurky, two gloomy guys determined to drain the color from Rainbow Land. Helped by her loyal horse, Starlite, right-hand sprite, Twink, and the Color Kids, Rainbow Brite shows how creativity, friendship and some well-placed Star Sprinkles can outshine darkness in the end. Whether you loved her in the '80s or are discovering Rainbow Brite for the first time, you'll enjoy these 13 classic episodes. Usually when a TV-DVD title is discovered but has already been released, it's not considered "news" here because, well, it's already in the past. "News," after all, indicates that it's something new that's happening. But it can also mean something noteworthy, and this information certainly strikes us as being a bit noteworthy. Especially considering how popular 80s cartoon shows are among our readers!



So, we don't know how long it's been available, and we don't know for sure that this is an item exclusive to Hallmark stores or their Hallmark.com site, but a reader pointed out to us that Hallmark is carrying Rainbow Brite - The Complete Series on DVD! The franchise is owned by Hallmark, and from 1984 to 1986 they commissioned DiC Entertainment to produce 13 episodes of the animated show. During that time, a full-length animated theatrical film (Rainbow Brite and the Star Stealer) came out as well.



All 13 episodes of the show are available as a 2-DVD set, Rainbow Brite - The Complete Series, for just $9.95 from Hallmark.com's



Our thanks to reader Aaron Davies for the heads-up about this. If you're into this show, or a loved one is (my wife is a huge fan, for example!), then this is what you've been waiting for. Way back in 2004, we Rainbow Brite dolls, that each came with a DVD carrying one 20 minute episode of the show. That's the only way Brite had made it to disc in the past, but now you can get all 13 episodes in a 2-DVD collection. Enjoy! Usually when a TV-DVD title is discovered but has already been released, it's not considered "news" here because, well, it's already in the past. "News," after all, indicates that it's something new that's happening. But it can also mean something noteworthy, and this information certainly strikes us as being a bit noteworthy. Especially considering how popular 80s cartoon shows are among our readers!So, we don't know how long it's been available, and we don't know for sure that this is an item exclusive to Hallmark stores or their Hallmark.com site, but a reader pointed out to us that Hallmark is carryingon DVD! The franchise is owned by Hallmark, and from 1984 to 1986 they commissioned DiC Entertainment to produce 13 episodes of the animated show. During that time, a full-length animated theatrical film () came out as well.All 13 episodes of the show are available as a 2-DVD set,, for just $9.95 from Hallmark.com's listing for the title . Shipping takes about a week, roughly, depending on where you are. It's also said at the site to be available in stores (but apparently a significant number of Hallmark store locations don't sell DVDs at all...so your luck on this may vary).Our thanks to reader Aaron Davies for the heads-up about this. If you're into this show, or a loved one is (my wife is a huge fan, for example!), then this is what you've been waiting for. Way back in 2004, we reported that a company called ToyPlay had put out somedolls, that each came with a DVD carrying one 20 minute episode of the show. That's the only wayhad made it to disc in the past, but now you can get all 13 episodes in a 2-DVD collection. Enjoy!



Tweet Link to this page:

http://www.tvshowsondvd.com/news/Rainbow-Brite-The-Complete-Series/23792 All news for this show:

http://www.tvshowsondvd.com/shownews/Rainbow-Brite/5192 More info on this show:

Rainbow Brite

Copyright 2001-2017

CBS Interactive

Contact us - Sitemap - Privacy Policy - Terms of Use

A CBS Interactive Site